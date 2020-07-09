All apartments in Surprise
17923 W Port Au Prince.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

17923 W Port Au Prince

17923 West Port Au Prince Lane · No Longer Available
Surprise
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

17923 West Port Au Prince Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sierra Montana

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home - Property Id: 288266

Terrific single story great room floor plan. Open feel from kitchen to dining and great room. Wood and tile throughout. Kitchen with island and stainless appliances. Wood blinds and ceiling fans in all rooms. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and master bath. Large two car garage with work area. Water softener and reverse osmosis drinking water purification system.
The current renter is in this property until the end of June. Due to COVID requirements, we will not have access to clean appropriately for viewing until later in June.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288266
Property Id 288266

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5813908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 17923 W Port Au Prince have any available units?
17923 W Port Au Prince doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17923 W Port Au Prince have?
Some of 17923 W Port Au Prince's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17923 W Port Au Prince currently offering any rent specials?
17923 W Port Au Prince is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17923 W Port Au Prince pet-friendly?
No, 17923 W Port Au Prince is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17923 W Port Au Prince offer parking?
Yes, 17923 W Port Au Prince offers parking.
Does 17923 W Port Au Prince have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17923 W Port Au Prince does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17923 W Port Au Prince have a pool?
No, 17923 W Port Au Prince does not have a pool.
Does 17923 W Port Au Prince have accessible units?
No, 17923 W Port Au Prince does not have accessible units.
Does 17923 W Port Au Prince have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17923 W Port Au Prince has units with dishwashers.
Does 17923 W Port Au Prince have units with air conditioning?
No, 17923 W Port Au Prince does not have units with air conditioning.

