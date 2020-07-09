17923 W Port Au Prince.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home - Property Id: 288266



Terrific single story great room floor plan. Open feel from kitchen to dining and great room. Wood and tile throughout. Kitchen with island and stainless appliances. Wood blinds and ceiling fans in all rooms. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and master bath. Large two car garage with work area. Water softener and reverse osmosis drinking water purification system.

The current renter is in this property until the end of June. Due to COVID requirements, we will not have access to clean appropriately for viewing until later in June.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288266

No Pets Allowed



