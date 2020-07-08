All apartments in Surprise
17861 N 114th Lane
Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:39 PM

17861 N 114th Lane

17861 North 114th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17861 North 114th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85378
Canyon Ridge West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
A Must see New Build First Time Rental ! 3bd 2.5 bath!Close to the community pool and playground! Easy access from 101 and close to schools shopping and more! All appliances are included! Call today to schedule a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17861 N 114th Lane have any available units?
17861 N 114th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17861 N 114th Lane have?
Some of 17861 N 114th Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17861 N 114th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17861 N 114th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17861 N 114th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17861 N 114th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17861 N 114th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17861 N 114th Lane offers parking.
Does 17861 N 114th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17861 N 114th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17861 N 114th Lane have a pool?
Yes, 17861 N 114th Lane has a pool.
Does 17861 N 114th Lane have accessible units?
No, 17861 N 114th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17861 N 114th Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17861 N 114th Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17861 N 114th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17861 N 114th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

