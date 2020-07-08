17861 North 114th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85378 Canyon Ridge West
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
A Must see New Build First Time Rental ! 3bd 2.5 bath!Close to the community pool and playground! Easy access from 101 and close to schools shopping and more! All appliances are included! Call today to schedule a private showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17861 N 114th Lane have any available units?
17861 N 114th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17861 N 114th Lane have?
Some of 17861 N 114th Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17861 N 114th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17861 N 114th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.