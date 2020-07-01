17762 W Hearn Rd 21056249 - Location 002

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets game room extra storage

3 Bed 2.5 Bath with Game room Great lay out. Call RYAN 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: SIERRA MONTANA



Well maintained home in highly desirable Neighborhood! Beautiful home w/a great floorplan w/versatile front sitting room can be used as den, game room or dining area? Lovely open kitchen with lots of cabinets, great walk-in pantry, and a nice island! Fantastic loft up with its own walk-in closet for extra storage, all good sized bedrooms! Walk-in laundry room w/room for more storage! Roomy split master suite has wonderful bath w/ double sinks, separate soaking tub & shower and lots of closet space! Large yard has a sport court, 2 small grass areas w/very nice landscaping, and a long covered patio w/room for double gate! This home is so clean and beautiful it won't last long!



Cross Streets: Greenway and Cotton West to Verde Vista South to Directions: Hearn West to 177th Ave North to Hearn West to Home on North side.



Please text or call me if you have any questions.



