Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Available for immediate move in! Quick Approval process! This is A must see rental property in Sierra Montana, Enjoy the Sierra Montana Recreation center and More! This 3bd 2.5 Bath, with Upgraded Kitchen ! All appliances are included ! 2 Car Garage , Covered Patio, Low Maintenance property , landscaping is included in the rent! Close to Schools, Shopping, Freeways!