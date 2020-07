Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful greatroom floor plan located close to freeway 303,shopping and lots of restaurants. this home offers a 4bed ,2bath with new tile and new carpet in all the right places .all new appliances and washer and dryer included ,beautiful private back yard no neighbor behind you. you will not be disappointed. .lots of updates