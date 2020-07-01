All apartments in Surprise
17279 N 184th Drive
Last updated May 17 2020 at 5:08 AM

17279 N 184th Drive

17279 North 184th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17279 North 184th Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This home has lots of tile in all the main living areas. Eat in kitchen with great room concept. Grass in back yard with view fence to greenbelt. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Extra-long driveway giving ample parking for multiple vehicles.Tenants to verify room dimensions and school information. Application fee is $50.00 per adult occupant. Available for showing with special instructions - call listing agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17279 N 184th Drive have any available units?
17279 N 184th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17279 N 184th Drive have?
Some of 17279 N 184th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17279 N 184th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17279 N 184th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17279 N 184th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17279 N 184th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17279 N 184th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17279 N 184th Drive offers parking.
Does 17279 N 184th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17279 N 184th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17279 N 184th Drive have a pool?
No, 17279 N 184th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17279 N 184th Drive have accessible units?
No, 17279 N 184th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17279 N 184th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17279 N 184th Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17279 N 184th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17279 N 184th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

