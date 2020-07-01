17279 N 184th Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

This home has lots of tile in all the main living areas. Eat in kitchen with great room concept. Grass in back yard with view fence to greenbelt. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Extra-long driveway giving ample parking for multiple vehicles.Tenants to verify room dimensions and school information. Application fee is $50.00 per adult occupant. Available for showing with special instructions - call listing agent