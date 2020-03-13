17244 West Lundberg Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This charming home has 4-Bedrooms and 2-Bathrooms. This home was freshly painted on the interior and features an Eat in Kitchen, breakfast bar, pantry, ceiling fans, brand new carpet throughout coupled with brand new vinyl plank in the Master Bathroom & Master Bedroom closet and dual sinks within the Master Bathroom. For your added convenience this home features a 2-car garage, a laundry room with a full-sized washer/ dryer and a patio for entertaining is located in the backyard!



Smoking: No



Year Built: 2004



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,499.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.