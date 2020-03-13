All apartments in Surprise
17244 West Lundberg Street
17244 West Lundberg Street

17244 West Lundberg Street · No Longer Available
Location

17244 West Lundberg Street, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This charming home has 4-Bedrooms and 2-Bathrooms. This home was freshly painted on the interior and features an Eat in Kitchen, breakfast bar, pantry, ceiling fans, brand new carpet throughout coupled with brand new vinyl plank in the Master Bathroom & Master Bedroom closet and dual sinks within the Master Bathroom. For your added convenience this home features a 2-car garage, a laundry room with a full-sized washer/ dryer and a patio for entertaining is located in the backyard!

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2004

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,499.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17244 West Lundberg Street have any available units?
17244 West Lundberg Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17244 West Lundberg Street have?
Some of 17244 West Lundberg Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17244 West Lundberg Street currently offering any rent specials?
17244 West Lundberg Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17244 West Lundberg Street pet-friendly?
No, 17244 West Lundberg Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17244 West Lundberg Street offer parking?
Yes, 17244 West Lundberg Street offers parking.
Does 17244 West Lundberg Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17244 West Lundberg Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17244 West Lundberg Street have a pool?
No, 17244 West Lundberg Street does not have a pool.
Does 17244 West Lundberg Street have accessible units?
No, 17244 West Lundberg Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17244 West Lundberg Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17244 West Lundberg Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17244 West Lundberg Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17244 West Lundberg Street does not have units with air conditioning.
