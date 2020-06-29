All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 17225 W Maui Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
17225 W Maui Ln
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:25 AM

17225 W Maui Ln

17225 W Maui Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

17225 W Maui Ln, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sierra Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
17225 W Maui Ln Available 06/01/19 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Sierra Montana is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Sierra Montana is available for immediate move in! This home has been COMPLETELY RE DONE! It has all new flooring including new tile and carpet. New bathroom fixtures, new paint, new lighting fixtures, new side by side fridge, and new blinds. Home features granite counter tops through out with new sinks and facets. Home also features ceiling fans in every room, double sinks in the master bath, a covered patio, and finished back yard! Property is close to schools, restaurants, shopping, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. To schedule a viewing call Lanie at 602-410-5085

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3666378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17225 W Maui Ln have any available units?
17225 W Maui Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17225 W Maui Ln have?
Some of 17225 W Maui Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17225 W Maui Ln currently offering any rent specials?
17225 W Maui Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17225 W Maui Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 17225 W Maui Ln is pet friendly.
Does 17225 W Maui Ln offer parking?
No, 17225 W Maui Ln does not offer parking.
Does 17225 W Maui Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17225 W Maui Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17225 W Maui Ln have a pool?
No, 17225 W Maui Ln does not have a pool.
Does 17225 W Maui Ln have accessible units?
No, 17225 W Maui Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 17225 W Maui Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 17225 W Maui Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17225 W Maui Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 17225 W Maui Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSurprise 2 Bedroom Apartments
Surprise Apartments with PoolsSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College