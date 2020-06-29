Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly ceiling fan carpet refrigerator

17225 W Maui Ln Available 06/01/19 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Sierra Montana is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Sierra Montana is available for immediate move in! This home has been COMPLETELY RE DONE! It has all new flooring including new tile and carpet. New bathroom fixtures, new paint, new lighting fixtures, new side by side fridge, and new blinds. Home features granite counter tops through out with new sinks and facets. Home also features ceiling fans in every room, double sinks in the master bath, a covered patio, and finished back yard! Property is close to schools, restaurants, shopping, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. To schedule a viewing call Lanie at 602-410-5085



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3666378)