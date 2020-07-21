17076 West Lundberg Street

Amenities

Fantastic Rental Home in the Surprise Farms in Surprise AZ. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 1430 sq ft. Meticulous desert landscape, soaring ceilings, window blinds, upgraded lighting, plush carpet, and tile floor in all the right places. Ceiling fans and patio access from kitchen. Eat in Kitchen, pantry, appliances, stylish counters, and wood cabinets in kitchen. Great Home for entertaining. Generous size bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, and ample closets. Master bedroom has shower and garden tub with walk in closet. Enjoy the backyard covered patio. One small dog Ok with $45 per rent per month. No Section 8. Ready for Immediate Move In!$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $360 refundable cleaning deposit. $1399 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions, felonies, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.