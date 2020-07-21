All apartments in Surprise
17076 West Lundberg Street

17076 West Lundberg Street · No Longer Available
Location

17076 West Lundberg Street, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Fantastic Rental Home in the Surprise Farms in Surprise AZ. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 1430 sq ft. Meticulous desert landscape, soaring ceilings, window blinds, upgraded lighting, plush carpet, and tile floor in all the right places. Ceiling fans and patio access from kitchen. Eat in Kitchen, pantry, appliances, stylish counters, and wood cabinets in kitchen. Great Home for entertaining. Generous size bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, and ample closets. Master bedroom has shower and garden tub with walk in closet. Enjoy the backyard covered patio. One small dog Ok with $45 per rent per month. No Section 8. Ready for Immediate Move In!$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $360 refundable cleaning deposit. $1399 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions, felonies, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17076 West Lundberg Street have any available units?
17076 West Lundberg Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17076 West Lundberg Street have?
Some of 17076 West Lundberg Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17076 West Lundberg Street currently offering any rent specials?
17076 West Lundberg Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17076 West Lundberg Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17076 West Lundberg Street is pet friendly.
Does 17076 West Lundberg Street offer parking?
No, 17076 West Lundberg Street does not offer parking.
Does 17076 West Lundberg Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17076 West Lundberg Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17076 West Lundberg Street have a pool?
No, 17076 West Lundberg Street does not have a pool.
Does 17076 West Lundberg Street have accessible units?
No, 17076 West Lundberg Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17076 West Lundberg Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17076 West Lundberg Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17076 West Lundberg Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17076 West Lundberg Street does not have units with air conditioning.
