Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
17038 W Saguaro Ln
Last updated July 23 2019 at 10:01 AM

17038 W Saguaro Ln

17038 West Saguaro Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17038 West Saguaro Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
pet friendly
4 bedroom 3 bath home in Highland Estates is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Highland Estates is available for immediate move in! Home has a bedroom and bath downstairs and master and 2 more bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs. It also features a family room, formal dining room, living room and huge upstairs loft. In addition it has stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, walk in pantry, double sinks and a separate tub and shower in the master bath. Backyard features rock, a fire pit and a covered patio. Home also has a 3 car garage and is conveniently located near schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3585291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17038 W Saguaro Ln have any available units?
17038 W Saguaro Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17038 W Saguaro Ln have?
Some of 17038 W Saguaro Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17038 W Saguaro Ln currently offering any rent specials?
17038 W Saguaro Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17038 W Saguaro Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 17038 W Saguaro Ln is pet friendly.
Does 17038 W Saguaro Ln offer parking?
Yes, 17038 W Saguaro Ln offers parking.
Does 17038 W Saguaro Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17038 W Saguaro Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17038 W Saguaro Ln have a pool?
No, 17038 W Saguaro Ln does not have a pool.
Does 17038 W Saguaro Ln have accessible units?
No, 17038 W Saguaro Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 17038 W Saguaro Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 17038 W Saguaro Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17038 W Saguaro Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 17038 W Saguaro Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
