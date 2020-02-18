17038 W Saguaro Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel fire pit

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage pet friendly

4 bedroom 3 bath home in Highland Estates is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Highland Estates is available for immediate move in! Home has a bedroom and bath downstairs and master and 2 more bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs. It also features a family room, formal dining room, living room and huge upstairs loft. In addition it has stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, walk in pantry, double sinks and a separate tub and shower in the master bath. Backyard features rock, a fire pit and a covered patio. Home also has a 3 car garage and is conveniently located near schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3585291)