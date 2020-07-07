All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 17009 W Rimrock St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
17009 W Rimrock St
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

17009 W Rimrock St

17009 West Rimrock Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17009 West Rimrock Street, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
2 bedroom 2 bath home with a den in Cimmaron at Surprise Farms is available for immediate move in! - 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a den in Cimmaron at Surprise Farms is available for immediate move in! This home was originally a model and is a must see. Home has all new flooring and paint. It also includes granite counter tops, vaulted ceilings, black appliances, large den, over sized master, ceiling fans, and a finished backyard with a covered patio, fire pit, and grass. The home is conveniently located near schools, restaurants, shopping and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5719629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17009 W Rimrock St have any available units?
17009 W Rimrock St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17009 W Rimrock St have?
Some of 17009 W Rimrock St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17009 W Rimrock St currently offering any rent specials?
17009 W Rimrock St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17009 W Rimrock St pet-friendly?
Yes, 17009 W Rimrock St is pet friendly.
Does 17009 W Rimrock St offer parking?
No, 17009 W Rimrock St does not offer parking.
Does 17009 W Rimrock St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17009 W Rimrock St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17009 W Rimrock St have a pool?
No, 17009 W Rimrock St does not have a pool.
Does 17009 W Rimrock St have accessible units?
No, 17009 W Rimrock St does not have accessible units.
Does 17009 W Rimrock St have units with dishwashers?
No, 17009 W Rimrock St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17009 W Rimrock St have units with air conditioning?
No, 17009 W Rimrock St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with PoolPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College