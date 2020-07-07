17009 W Rimrock St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly ceiling fan fire pit

2 bedroom 2 bath home with a den in Cimmaron at Surprise Farms is available for immediate move in! - 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a den in Cimmaron at Surprise Farms is available for immediate move in! This home was originally a model and is a must see. Home has all new flooring and paint. It also includes granite counter tops, vaulted ceilings, black appliances, large den, over sized master, ceiling fans, and a finished backyard with a covered patio, fire pit, and grass. The home is conveniently located near schools, restaurants, shopping and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5719629)