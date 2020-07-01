16921 W. Rimrock St.

Amenities

recently renovated playground

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities playground

Completely Remodeled in Surprise Farms! - Just minutes off of the 303 loop, and close to tons of fabulous new retail, restaurants and schools, this darling community is fresh, clean and well maintained. You'll enjoy walking paths, childrens' playgrounds, and more! This gorgeous home has been COMPLETELY REMODELED INSIDE with brand new WOOD VINYL FLOORING, pristine brand new INTERIOR PAINT and so much more! Private backyard with fresh green grass, and plenty of space with 2,426sf. Call and show today!!!



(RLNE4514562)