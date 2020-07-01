All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 16921 W. Rimrock St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
16921 W. Rimrock St.
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

16921 W. Rimrock St.

16921 West Rimrock Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16921 West Rimrock Street, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
Completely Remodeled in Surprise Farms! - Just minutes off of the 303 loop, and close to tons of fabulous new retail, restaurants and schools, this darling community is fresh, clean and well maintained. You'll enjoy walking paths, childrens' playgrounds, and more! This gorgeous home has been COMPLETELY REMODELED INSIDE with brand new WOOD VINYL FLOORING, pristine brand new INTERIOR PAINT and so much more! Private backyard with fresh green grass, and plenty of space with 2,426sf. Call and show today!!!

(RLNE4514562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16921 W. Rimrock St. have any available units?
16921 W. Rimrock St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 16921 W. Rimrock St. currently offering any rent specials?
16921 W. Rimrock St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16921 W. Rimrock St. pet-friendly?
No, 16921 W. Rimrock St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16921 W. Rimrock St. offer parking?
No, 16921 W. Rimrock St. does not offer parking.
Does 16921 W. Rimrock St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16921 W. Rimrock St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16921 W. Rimrock St. have a pool?
No, 16921 W. Rimrock St. does not have a pool.
Does 16921 W. Rimrock St. have accessible units?
No, 16921 W. Rimrock St. does not have accessible units.
Does 16921 W. Rimrock St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16921 W. Rimrock St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16921 W. Rimrock St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 16921 W. Rimrock St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with PoolPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College