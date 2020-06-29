16904 W BRIDLINGTON Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Available 5/1/2020. Tenant rights!!! Great location, just off Bell Road, minutes from newly complete Loop 303 highway. Close to all major shopping centers. 5 bedrooms, 2.75 bath home. This home is must see., Kitchen with hickory cabinets that overlooks the sunken family room with media niche and fireplace, three large windows overlooking the backyard. One bedroom and A3/4 bath downstairs, walk deck off master bedroom. Three car garage. Home is located at the end of cul-de-sac, only one neighbor. Please send in application before showing.