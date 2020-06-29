All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 16904 W BRIDLINGTON Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
16904 W BRIDLINGTON Court
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:59 PM

16904 W BRIDLINGTON Court

16904 West Bridlington Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16904 West Bridlington Court, Surprise, AZ 85374
Bell West Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 5/1/2020. Tenant rights!!! Great location, just off Bell Road, minutes from newly complete Loop 303 highway. Close to all major shopping centers. 5 bedrooms, 2.75 bath home. This home is must see., Kitchen with hickory cabinets that overlooks the sunken family room with media niche and fireplace, three large windows overlooking the backyard. One bedroom and A3/4 bath downstairs, walk deck off master bedroom. Three car garage. Home is located at the end of cul-de-sac, only one neighbor. Please send in application before showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16904 W BRIDLINGTON Court have any available units?
16904 W BRIDLINGTON Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 16904 W BRIDLINGTON Court currently offering any rent specials?
16904 W BRIDLINGTON Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16904 W BRIDLINGTON Court pet-friendly?
No, 16904 W BRIDLINGTON Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16904 W BRIDLINGTON Court offer parking?
Yes, 16904 W BRIDLINGTON Court offers parking.
Does 16904 W BRIDLINGTON Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16904 W BRIDLINGTON Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16904 W BRIDLINGTON Court have a pool?
No, 16904 W BRIDLINGTON Court does not have a pool.
Does 16904 W BRIDLINGTON Court have accessible units?
No, 16904 W BRIDLINGTON Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16904 W BRIDLINGTON Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 16904 W BRIDLINGTON Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16904 W BRIDLINGTON Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 16904 W BRIDLINGTON Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with PoolPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College