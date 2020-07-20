All apartments in Surprise
16825 W Ironwood St
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

16825 W Ironwood St

16825 West Ironwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

16825 West Ironwood Street, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Available 06/01/19 Spacious home w/ a split floor plan & 3 car garage - Property Id: 123351

A must see spacious home located in Surprise Farms! Enter this beauty where it begins w/ upgraded tile with decor inserts flooring, that opens into the great room and large eat-in kitchen which include SS appliances. Large split floor plan which have 4 large bedrooms and 2 full baths with dual sinks in both. Master bath has separate tub shower, and large garden tub great for relaxing. The master has its own entry to the backyard with a refreshing pebble-tech pool awaits along with a built-in BBQ. Have a hobby? Are cars or toys your thing? This house offers 3 Car Garages, with separate entries , the single car garage is perfect for having an out of the way place, it has built in workbenches and cabinets. Close to parks and schools, a short walk away! Rent includes weekly pool service.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123351
Property Id 123351

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4896217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16825 W Ironwood St have any available units?
16825 W Ironwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16825 W Ironwood St have?
Some of 16825 W Ironwood St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16825 W Ironwood St currently offering any rent specials?
16825 W Ironwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16825 W Ironwood St pet-friendly?
No, 16825 W Ironwood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16825 W Ironwood St offer parking?
Yes, 16825 W Ironwood St offers parking.
Does 16825 W Ironwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16825 W Ironwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16825 W Ironwood St have a pool?
Yes, 16825 W Ironwood St has a pool.
Does 16825 W Ironwood St have accessible units?
No, 16825 W Ironwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 16825 W Ironwood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16825 W Ironwood St has units with dishwashers.
Does 16825 W Ironwood St have units with air conditioning?
No, 16825 W Ironwood St does not have units with air conditioning.
