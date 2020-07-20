16825 W Ironwood St

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Available 06/01/19 Spacious home w/ a split floor plan & 3 car garage - Property Id: 123351



A must see spacious home located in Surprise Farms! Enter this beauty where it begins w/ upgraded tile with decor inserts flooring, that opens into the great room and large eat-in kitchen which include SS appliances. Large split floor plan which have 4 large bedrooms and 2 full baths with dual sinks in both. Master bath has separate tub shower, and large garden tub great for relaxing. The master has its own entry to the backyard with a refreshing pebble-tech pool awaits along with a built-in BBQ. Have a hobby? Are cars or toys your thing? This house offers 3 Car Garages, with separate entries , the single car garage is perfect for having an out of the way place, it has built in workbenches and cabinets. Close to parks and schools, a short walk away! Rent includes weekly pool service.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123351

Property Id 123351



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4896217)