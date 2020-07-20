16804 W NORTHAMPTON Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage

Great Location! Minutes from LOOP 303 & shopping. Single Level 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home with a great location, backing to trails and grass common area. Fenced Pebble Tech Salt Water Pool, auto cleaning, water fall and 45 foot length for swimming! Cool decking, a flagstone surrounded fire pit, large covered patio and incredible landscaping accentuate the pool. You will enjoy this yard year round! Huge Casita Room creates a separate living space, Custom Paint, Tile/Pergo floors, Hickory Cabinets, Corian Counters, Gas fireplace in living room, Fans throughout, Wood blinds, Plantation Shutters and Sunscreens for great efficiency, Side by Side Refrigerator with Ice and Filtered Water Dispenser, Gas Range, Built-in microwave. Plenty of storage cabinets in garage and much mo