16804 W NORTHAMPTON Road
16804 W NORTHAMPTON Road

16804 West Northampton Road · No Longer Available
Location

16804 West Northampton Road, Surprise, AZ 85374
Bell West Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Great Location! Minutes from LOOP 303 & shopping. Single Level 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home with a great location, backing to trails and grass common area. Fenced Pebble Tech Salt Water Pool, auto cleaning, water fall and 45 foot length for swimming! Cool decking, a flagstone surrounded fire pit, large covered patio and incredible landscaping accentuate the pool. You will enjoy this yard year round! Huge Casita Room creates a separate living space, Custom Paint, Tile/Pergo floors, Hickory Cabinets, Corian Counters, Gas fireplace in living room, Fans throughout, Wood blinds, Plantation Shutters and Sunscreens for great efficiency, Side by Side Refrigerator with Ice and Filtered Water Dispenser, Gas Range, Built-in microwave. Plenty of storage cabinets in garage and much mo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16804 W NORTHAMPTON Road have any available units?
16804 W NORTHAMPTON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16804 W NORTHAMPTON Road have?
Some of 16804 W NORTHAMPTON Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16804 W NORTHAMPTON Road currently offering any rent specials?
16804 W NORTHAMPTON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16804 W NORTHAMPTON Road pet-friendly?
No, 16804 W NORTHAMPTON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16804 W NORTHAMPTON Road offer parking?
Yes, 16804 W NORTHAMPTON Road offers parking.
Does 16804 W NORTHAMPTON Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16804 W NORTHAMPTON Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16804 W NORTHAMPTON Road have a pool?
Yes, 16804 W NORTHAMPTON Road has a pool.
Does 16804 W NORTHAMPTON Road have accessible units?
No, 16804 W NORTHAMPTON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16804 W NORTHAMPTON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16804 W NORTHAMPTON Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 16804 W NORTHAMPTON Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 16804 W NORTHAMPTON Road does not have units with air conditioning.
