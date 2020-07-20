16777 W BRISTOL Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool putting green garage

Lifestyle is Included with this luxury remodeled single level home with maintenance included Swimming Pool. Interior upgrades and features include 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms + Den/Playroom/5th Bedroom (All have Doors & Closets). Remodel includes new Gray Wood Plank Tile Flooring, Professionally resurfaced cabinetry, Crown Molding in Main rooms, Corian Kitchen counters, Stainless Appliances, Gas Cooktop, Double Ovens, Refrigerator, & new base boards throughout. There is uniform flooring & NO carpeting in this home. Walk-in Laundry Room w/ Extra Storage. Exterior upgrades included a gated front courtyard, Synthetic Grass Putting Green, Sparkling Swimming Pool, Large Covered Patio, Garage Cabinets for additional Storage & backs to a grassy Park/Wash. Location, Location, Location.