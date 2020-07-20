All apartments in Surprise
16777 W BRISTOL Lane

16777 West Bristol Lane
Location

16777 West Bristol Lane, Surprise, AZ 85374
Bell West Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
putting green
garage
Lifestyle is Included with this luxury remodeled single level home with maintenance included Swimming Pool. Interior upgrades and features include 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms + Den/Playroom/5th Bedroom (All have Doors & Closets). Remodel includes new Gray Wood Plank Tile Flooring, Professionally resurfaced cabinetry, Crown Molding in Main rooms, Corian Kitchen counters, Stainless Appliances, Gas Cooktop, Double Ovens, Refrigerator, & new base boards throughout. There is uniform flooring & NO carpeting in this home. Walk-in Laundry Room w/ Extra Storage. Exterior upgrades included a gated front courtyard, Synthetic Grass Putting Green, Sparkling Swimming Pool, Large Covered Patio, Garage Cabinets for additional Storage & backs to a grassy Park/Wash. Location, Location, Location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16777 W BRISTOL Lane have any available units?
16777 W BRISTOL Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16777 W BRISTOL Lane have?
Some of 16777 W BRISTOL Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16777 W BRISTOL Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16777 W BRISTOL Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16777 W BRISTOL Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16777 W BRISTOL Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16777 W BRISTOL Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16777 W BRISTOL Lane offers parking.
Does 16777 W BRISTOL Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16777 W BRISTOL Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16777 W BRISTOL Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16777 W BRISTOL Lane has a pool.
Does 16777 W BRISTOL Lane have accessible units?
No, 16777 W BRISTOL Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16777 W BRISTOL Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16777 W BRISTOL Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16777 W BRISTOL Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16777 W BRISTOL Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
