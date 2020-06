Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Incredible MISSION model home on quiet cul du sac in the desirable SUN CITY GRAND. Light and Bright wide open floor plan with neutral flooring and paint throughout. Kitchen has tons of counter and cabinet space. All appliances are included in this property and has an indoor laundry room with laundry tub. Quiet cul-de-sac lot. The split floor plan also provides a private master retreat with wonderful ensuite complete with walk in shower and double sinks and oversized closet. Garage has custom built-in storage cabinets. Tranquil back patio area is complete with built in BBQ and is the perfect place to end the day, and enjoy Arizona's breathtaking sunsets. Home has Solar so electric bills stay nice and low. Active 55+ community. Available NOW!!!