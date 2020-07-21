16755 N 181st Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground

07/05/19: PENDING LEASE SIGN LEeautiful home w/ 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, plus EXTRA LARGE LOFT! Great room w/ gas fireplace is open to the large wrap around kitchen with granite counters, GAS stove, microwave and dishwasher, walk-in pantry, and eating area. One bedroom downstairs w/ close full bath could be used for private office or guests. Upstairs are three more bedrooms including master suite which features two closets, large bathroom w/ separate tub and shower, dual sinks, walk-in closet. Double sized loft and laundry room upstairs. Custom two-tone paint and white faux blinds thruout. French doors lead to backyard with covered patio and grass area. Property is adjacent to a park- like common area. Subdivision has bike paths, walking areas, playgrounds. Call today to view