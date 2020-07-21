All apartments in Surprise
16755 N 181st Drive

16755 North 181st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16755 North 181st Drive, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
07/05/19: PENDING LEASE SIGN LEeautiful home w/ 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, plus EXTRA LARGE LOFT! Great room w/ gas fireplace is open to the large wrap around kitchen with granite counters, GAS stove, microwave and dishwasher, walk-in pantry, and eating area. One bedroom downstairs w/ close full bath could be used for private office or guests. Upstairs are three more bedrooms including master suite which features two closets, large bathroom w/ separate tub and shower, dual sinks, walk-in closet. Double sized loft and laundry room upstairs. Custom two-tone paint and white faux blinds thruout. French doors lead to backyard with covered patio and grass area. Property is adjacent to a park- like common area. Subdivision has bike paths, walking areas, playgrounds. Call today to view

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16755 N 181st Drive have any available units?
16755 N 181st Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16755 N 181st Drive have?
Some of 16755 N 181st Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16755 N 181st Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16755 N 181st Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16755 N 181st Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16755 N 181st Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16755 N 181st Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16755 N 181st Drive offers parking.
Does 16755 N 181st Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16755 N 181st Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16755 N 181st Drive have a pool?
No, 16755 N 181st Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16755 N 181st Drive have accessible units?
No, 16755 N 181st Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16755 N 181st Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16755 N 181st Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16755 N 181st Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16755 N 181st Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
