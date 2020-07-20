All apartments in Surprise
Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:32 PM

16668 W COTTONWOOD Street

16668 West Cottonwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

16668 West Cottonwood Street, Surprise, AZ 85388
Northwest Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Great 4 bedroom 2 bath home located close to the 303 in Surprise. This home has beautiful flooring through out and is tastefully painted. Backyard has a beautiful green lawn and covered patio. Formal living and family room. All appliances are included. This nice clean home won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16668 W COTTONWOOD Street have any available units?
16668 W COTTONWOOD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16668 W COTTONWOOD Street have?
Some of 16668 W COTTONWOOD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16668 W COTTONWOOD Street currently offering any rent specials?
16668 W COTTONWOOD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16668 W COTTONWOOD Street pet-friendly?
No, 16668 W COTTONWOOD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16668 W COTTONWOOD Street offer parking?
Yes, 16668 W COTTONWOOD Street offers parking.
Does 16668 W COTTONWOOD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16668 W COTTONWOOD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16668 W COTTONWOOD Street have a pool?
No, 16668 W COTTONWOOD Street does not have a pool.
Does 16668 W COTTONWOOD Street have accessible units?
No, 16668 W COTTONWOOD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16668 W COTTONWOOD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16668 W COTTONWOOD Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 16668 W COTTONWOOD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16668 W COTTONWOOD Street does not have units with air conditioning.
