16538 N. 158th Ave.

*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN SURPRISE *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1065 square feet and is located in Surprise. The interior features a living room, eat in kitchen, master bedroom with walk in closet, vaulted ceilings, carpet and tile flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups inside the garage. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio and desert landscaping in front and back yards.



Cross Streets: Bell Rd & Mountain Vista Blvd

Directions: South on Mountain Vista Blvd from Bell Rd, East on Elm St, South on 158th Ave to the home on the Right



(RLNE4904379)