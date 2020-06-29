All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 16538 N. 158th Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
16538 N. 158th Ave.
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:34 AM

16538 N. 158th Ave.

16538 North 158th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16538 North 158th Avenue, Surprise, AZ 85374
Mountain Vista Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN SURPRISE *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1065 square feet and is located in Surprise. The interior features a living room, eat in kitchen, master bedroom with walk in closet, vaulted ceilings, carpet and tile flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups inside the garage. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio and desert landscaping in front and back yards.

Cross Streets: Bell Rd & Mountain Vista Blvd
Directions: South on Mountain Vista Blvd from Bell Rd, East on Elm St, South on 158th Ave to the home on the Right

(RLNE4904379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16538 N. 158th Ave. have any available units?
16538 N. 158th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16538 N. 158th Ave. have?
Some of 16538 N. 158th Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16538 N. 158th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
16538 N. 158th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16538 N. 158th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 16538 N. 158th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16538 N. 158th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 16538 N. 158th Ave. offers parking.
Does 16538 N. 158th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16538 N. 158th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16538 N. 158th Ave. have a pool?
No, 16538 N. 158th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 16538 N. 158th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 16538 N. 158th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 16538 N. 158th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16538 N. 158th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16538 N. 158th Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 16538 N. 158th Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSurprise 2 Bedroom Apartments
Surprise Apartments with PoolsSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College