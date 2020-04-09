All apartments in Surprise
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

16513 N 170th Lane

16513 North 170th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16513 North 170th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2400 sq. ft. Large Three Bedroom House - This is a extra large three bedroom and 2.5 bath house in a very quiet neighborhood. It comes with two garages. First,there is a two car garage and then there is a one car garage. The Gem of the house is the kitchen. It has beautiful hard wood cabinets that are nice and large with lighting above the cabinets and lighting below the cabinets to give you light while prepare a meal. The kitchen has black granite counter tops to make the kitchen a wonderful place to prepare a meal and host some guest with the nearby living room. Most of the rooms have a HDMI cord to make it easy to set-up TV's throughout the house.In the back yard there is a very unique picnic table with an umbrella to host some guests outside of the house. There is a HDMI cable so you can hang a TV outside in the back yard.When you first enter the house to the right is a room that would be perfect for a home office or a reading room. If you are interested in touring the house call (602)600-

(RLNE4925306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16513 N 170th Lane have any available units?
16513 N 170th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 16513 N 170th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16513 N 170th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16513 N 170th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16513 N 170th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16513 N 170th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16513 N 170th Lane offers parking.
Does 16513 N 170th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16513 N 170th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16513 N 170th Lane have a pool?
No, 16513 N 170th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16513 N 170th Lane have accessible units?
No, 16513 N 170th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16513 N 170th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16513 N 170th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16513 N 170th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16513 N 170th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
