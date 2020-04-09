16513 N 170th Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2400 sq. ft. Large Three Bedroom House - This is a extra large three bedroom and 2.5 bath house in a very quiet neighborhood. It comes with two garages. First,there is a two car garage and then there is a one car garage. The Gem of the house is the kitchen. It has beautiful hard wood cabinets that are nice and large with lighting above the cabinets and lighting below the cabinets to give you light while prepare a meal. The kitchen has black granite counter tops to make the kitchen a wonderful place to prepare a meal and host some guest with the nearby living room. Most of the rooms have a HDMI cord to make it easy to set-up TV's throughout the house.In the back yard there is a very unique picnic table with an umbrella to host some guests outside of the house. There is a HDMI cable so you can hang a TV outside in the back yard.When you first enter the house to the right is a room that would be perfect for a home office or a reading room. If you are interested in touring the house call (602)600-



(RLNE4925306)