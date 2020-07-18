All apartments in Surprise
16426 N 172nd Ln
16426 N 172nd Ln

16426 North 172nd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16426 North 172nd Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious home with 2 car garage & beautiful desert landscape. This large 3 Bed 2.5 Bath, has an open layout, ALL TILE on the first level, includes a den that can be used as an office or fourth bedroom. NEWER PAINT throughout! The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and a large pantry, on the second level you'll find a HUGH loft and laundry room on this level too. Master bedroom has a good size walk-in closet. Don't wait schedule to view now!

***AVAILABLE 4/4/2019*** To apply for this home or view additional homes go to www.3rdbaserealty.com Click For Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16426 N 172nd Ln have any available units?
16426 N 172nd Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16426 N 172nd Ln have?
Some of 16426 N 172nd Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16426 N 172nd Ln currently offering any rent specials?
16426 N 172nd Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16426 N 172nd Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 16426 N 172nd Ln is pet friendly.
Does 16426 N 172nd Ln offer parking?
Yes, 16426 N 172nd Ln offers parking.
Does 16426 N 172nd Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16426 N 172nd Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16426 N 172nd Ln have a pool?
No, 16426 N 172nd Ln does not have a pool.
Does 16426 N 172nd Ln have accessible units?
No, 16426 N 172nd Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 16426 N 172nd Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16426 N 172nd Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 16426 N 172nd Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16426 N 172nd Ln has units with air conditioning.
