16426 N 172nd Ln

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Spacious home with 2 car garage & beautiful desert landscape. This large 3 Bed 2.5 Bath, has an open layout, ALL TILE on the first level, includes a den that can be used as an office or fourth bedroom. NEWER PAINT throughout! The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and a large pantry, on the second level you'll find a HUGH loft and laundry room on this level too. Master bedroom has a good size walk-in closet. Don't wait schedule to view now!



***AVAILABLE 4/4/2019***