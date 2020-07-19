16245 W MERCER Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This 2810 sf home comes equipped with all appliances, including washer & dryer! Spacious kitchen opens to the family room & includes an island. Well designed floor plan allows for great entertaining. Formal living and dining room. 1/2 bath is located downstairs & 3 full baths on the 2nd level. Every bedroom has attached/accessible to full bath. Owner will consider installation of desert landscaping. Quiet neighborhood with nearby shopping and other amenities. Built in fire circle and extended paver patio area. Come see this cute house! This home will not be on the market for long. Make it yours!