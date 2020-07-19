All apartments in Surprise
16245 W MERCER Lane
16245 W MERCER Lane

16245 West Mercer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16245 West Mercer Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Greer Ranch South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 2810 sf home comes equipped with all appliances, including washer & dryer! Spacious kitchen opens to the family room & includes an island. Well designed floor plan allows for great entertaining. Formal living and dining room. 1/2 bath is located downstairs & 3 full baths on the 2nd level. Every bedroom has attached/accessible to full bath. Owner will consider installation of desert landscaping. Quiet neighborhood with nearby shopping and other amenities. Built in fire circle and extended paver patio area. Come see this cute house! This home will not be on the market for long. Make it yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16245 W MERCER Lane have any available units?
16245 W MERCER Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16245 W MERCER Lane have?
Some of 16245 W MERCER Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16245 W MERCER Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16245 W MERCER Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16245 W MERCER Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16245 W MERCER Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16245 W MERCER Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16245 W MERCER Lane offers parking.
Does 16245 W MERCER Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16245 W MERCER Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16245 W MERCER Lane have a pool?
No, 16245 W MERCER Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16245 W MERCER Lane have accessible units?
No, 16245 W MERCER Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16245 W MERCER Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16245 W MERCER Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16245 W MERCER Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16245 W MERCER Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
