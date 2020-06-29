All apartments in Surprise
Last updated March 10 2020 at 12:21 PM

16241 West Mauna Loa Lane

16241 West Mauna Loa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16241 West Mauna Loa Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Legacy Parc

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home in the highly desired Legacy Parc subdivision is just waiting for tenants! Home features a large, open kitchen, spacious living areas and open floor plan. Master suite features huge walk-in closet, dual sinks and separate shower and tub. Nice clean interior and low maintenance front and back yards make this the perfect rental! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today. $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16241 West Mauna Loa Lane have any available units?
16241 West Mauna Loa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 16241 West Mauna Loa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16241 West Mauna Loa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16241 West Mauna Loa Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16241 West Mauna Loa Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16241 West Mauna Loa Lane offer parking?
No, 16241 West Mauna Loa Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16241 West Mauna Loa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16241 West Mauna Loa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16241 West Mauna Loa Lane have a pool?
No, 16241 West Mauna Loa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16241 West Mauna Loa Lane have accessible units?
No, 16241 West Mauna Loa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16241 West Mauna Loa Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16241 West Mauna Loa Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16241 West Mauna Loa Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16241 West Mauna Loa Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
