16241 West Mauna Loa Lane

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home in the highly desired Legacy Parc subdivision is just waiting for tenants! Home features a large, open kitchen, spacious living areas and open floor plan. Master suite features huge walk-in closet, dual sinks and separate shower and tub. Nice clean interior and low maintenance front and back yards make this the perfect rental! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today. $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.