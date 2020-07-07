Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 16233 W GELDING Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
16233 W GELDING Drive
Last updated January 17 2020 at 6:17 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16233 W GELDING Drive
16233 West Gelding Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
16233 West Gelding Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Legacy Parc
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath home has an Open Floor plan, large bedrooms and a Gorgeous Backyard!!! The refrigerator, washer & dryer are included, as well as, monthly landscaping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16233 W GELDING Drive have any available units?
16233 W GELDING Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Surprise, AZ
.
What amenities does 16233 W GELDING Drive have?
Some of 16233 W GELDING Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16233 W GELDING Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16233 W GELDING Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16233 W GELDING Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16233 W GELDING Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Surprise
.
Does 16233 W GELDING Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16233 W GELDING Drive offers parking.
Does 16233 W GELDING Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16233 W GELDING Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16233 W GELDING Drive have a pool?
No, 16233 W GELDING Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16233 W GELDING Drive have accessible units?
No, 16233 W GELDING Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16233 W GELDING Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16233 W GELDING Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16233 W GELDING Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16233 W GELDING Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374
Similar Pages
Surprise 1 Bedrooms
Surprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with Balcony
Surprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Anthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Roseview
Sierra Verde
Marley Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Yavapai College