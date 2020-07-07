All apartments in Surprise
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
16233 W GELDING Drive
Last updated January 17 2020 at 6:17 AM

16233 W GELDING Drive

16233 West Gelding Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16233 West Gelding Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Legacy Parc

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath home has an Open Floor plan, large bedrooms and a Gorgeous Backyard!!! The refrigerator, washer & dryer are included, as well as, monthly landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16233 W GELDING Drive have any available units?
16233 W GELDING Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16233 W GELDING Drive have?
Some of 16233 W GELDING Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16233 W GELDING Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16233 W GELDING Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16233 W GELDING Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16233 W GELDING Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16233 W GELDING Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16233 W GELDING Drive offers parking.
Does 16233 W GELDING Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16233 W GELDING Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16233 W GELDING Drive have a pool?
No, 16233 W GELDING Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16233 W GELDING Drive have accessible units?
No, 16233 W GELDING Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16233 W GELDING Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16233 W GELDING Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16233 W GELDING Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16233 W GELDING Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

