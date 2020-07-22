16210 W Redfield Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed 2 Bath Split Floor Plan Home in Legacy Parc with new carpet and paint! Tile flooring in living areas, kitchen and bathrooms. Master has walk in closet, all bedrooms are nicely sized with ceiling fans and new carpet. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets, breakfast bar, pantry and eat-in area with a stainless side by side fridge (other appliances are black). Backyard has covered patio, paved area for additional seating and grassy area. Washer, Dryer and Fridge included. Legacy Parc community has grassy areas and community pocket parks. Contact Mary today 623-398-5502