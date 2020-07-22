All apartments in Surprise
16210 W Redfield Rd
Last updated January 3 2020 at 5:58 AM

16210 W Redfield Rd

16210 West Redfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

16210 West Redfield Road, Surprise, AZ 85379
Legacy Parc

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed 2 Bath Split Floor Plan Home in Legacy Parc with new carpet and paint! Tile flooring in living areas, kitchen and bathrooms. Master has walk in closet, all bedrooms are nicely sized with ceiling fans and new carpet. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets, breakfast bar, pantry and eat-in area with a stainless side by side fridge (other appliances are black). Backyard has covered patio, paved area for additional seating and grassy area. Washer, Dryer and Fridge included. Legacy Parc community has grassy areas and community pocket parks. Contact Mary today 623-398-5502

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16210 W Redfield Rd have any available units?
16210 W Redfield Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16210 W Redfield Rd have?
Some of 16210 W Redfield Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16210 W Redfield Rd currently offering any rent specials?
16210 W Redfield Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16210 W Redfield Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 16210 W Redfield Rd is pet friendly.
Does 16210 W Redfield Rd offer parking?
No, 16210 W Redfield Rd does not offer parking.
Does 16210 W Redfield Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16210 W Redfield Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16210 W Redfield Rd have a pool?
No, 16210 W Redfield Rd does not have a pool.
Does 16210 W Redfield Rd have accessible units?
No, 16210 W Redfield Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 16210 W Redfield Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16210 W Redfield Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 16210 W Redfield Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16210 W Redfield Rd has units with air conditioning.
