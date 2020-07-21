All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 16019 N 171st Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
16019 N 171st Ln
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:35 AM

16019 N 171st Ln

16019 N 171st Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16019 N 171st Ln, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Really Cute 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom homes in great Surprise Farms location! Brand New Carpet!! This home features great curb appeal, upgraded kitchen with maple cabinets and granite. Nice and Bright home with neutral tile and carpet and 2 tone paint throughout. Spacious loft area upstairs. Master bedroom has a separate tub and shower. House has a central vacuum system. The backyard is spacious with covered patio great for entertaining!! Washer, Dryer and Fridge all included. Call Mary at 623-398-5502 to set up your appointment to view the home. HOA maintains front landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16019 N 171st Ln have any available units?
16019 N 171st Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16019 N 171st Ln have?
Some of 16019 N 171st Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16019 N 171st Ln currently offering any rent specials?
16019 N 171st Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16019 N 171st Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 16019 N 171st Ln is pet friendly.
Does 16019 N 171st Ln offer parking?
No, 16019 N 171st Ln does not offer parking.
Does 16019 N 171st Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16019 N 171st Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16019 N 171st Ln have a pool?
No, 16019 N 171st Ln does not have a pool.
Does 16019 N 171st Ln have accessible units?
No, 16019 N 171st Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 16019 N 171st Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16019 N 171st Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 16019 N 171st Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16019 N 171st Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSurprise 2 Bedroom Apartments
Surprise Apartments with PoolsSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College