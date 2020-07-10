All apartments in Surprise
Last updated April 13 2019 at 1:35 PM

15977 W Ventura St

15977 West Ventura Street · No Longer Available
Location

15977 West Ventura Street, Surprise, AZ 85379
Legacy Parc

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6d672ab037 ----
Spacious home with many Upgrades! Tile in all the right places, fresh two tone paint, split floorplan, Master bath has separate garden tub & shower with walk in closet, extra large kitchen with plenty of storage space and all appliances included. Lush grass back yard with huge shade tree. This house has it all! Rent ready, so show this first and save yourself time and money! Washer and dryer not warrantied, but comes with the house. Sorry NO Cats on this one.

Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nCity tax plus 2% admin fee total 4.2%nPet deposit; $200 - No Cats

12 Months

Dryer
Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15977 W Ventura St have any available units?
15977 W Ventura St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15977 W Ventura St have?
Some of 15977 W Ventura St's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15977 W Ventura St currently offering any rent specials?
15977 W Ventura St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15977 W Ventura St pet-friendly?
No, 15977 W Ventura St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15977 W Ventura St offer parking?
Yes, 15977 W Ventura St offers parking.
Does 15977 W Ventura St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15977 W Ventura St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15977 W Ventura St have a pool?
No, 15977 W Ventura St does not have a pool.
Does 15977 W Ventura St have accessible units?
No, 15977 W Ventura St does not have accessible units.
Does 15977 W Ventura St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15977 W Ventura St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15977 W Ventura St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15977 W Ventura St has units with air conditioning.

