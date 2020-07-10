15977 W Ventura St

Amenities

Spacious home with many Upgrades! Tile in all the right places, fresh two tone paint, split floorplan, Master bath has separate garden tub & shower with walk in closet, extra large kitchen with plenty of storage space and all appliances included. Lush grass back yard with huge shade tree. This house has it all! Rent ready, so show this first and save yourself time and money! Washer and dryer not warrantied, but comes with the house. Sorry NO Cats on this one.



Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nCity tax plus 2% admin fee total 4.2%nPet deposit; $200 - No Cats



12 Months



