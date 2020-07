Amenities

Immaculate-remodled 3 bed + Den house in Mountain Vista Ranch Subdivision. 20'' porcelain tile in the front room, dining, kitchen and hallways. Double glass french doors close off the den from the living room. The kitchen features an island, and black appliances (microwave included). Open floor plan--light and bright and modern. Warm 2-tone paint (neutral), and easy maintenance landscaping front and back. This is clean/sharp, and move in ready. Brand New Custom blinds throughout.