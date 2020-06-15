15913 W CLEARWATER Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great seasonal rental! Sun City Grand at it's finest! This open floor plan home is located on a quiet street ready for you to enjoy Southwestern living at its best. Neutral tile and carpet throughout. Spacious great room/ dining area. The kitchen features new stainless appliances, light maple cabinetry, pantry and built-in microwave. Bay window, walk-in closet and dual sink vanity make up your master suite. Guest bedroom and bath. Inside laundry with room for storage. 2 car garage. Extended covered patio gives room for enjoying the sun throughout the day. Enjoy ALL of the amenities Sun City Grand has to offer! Bring your toothbrush and clothes, just about everything else is included. Come take a look at this one before it is booked!