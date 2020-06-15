All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 15913 W CLEARWATER Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
15913 W CLEARWATER Way
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

15913 W CLEARWATER Way

15913 West Clearwater Way · (623) 826-5496
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15913 West Clearwater Way, Surprise, AZ 85374
Sun City Grand

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1546 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great seasonal rental! Sun City Grand at it's finest! This open floor plan home is located on a quiet street ready for you to enjoy Southwestern living at its best. Neutral tile and carpet throughout. Spacious great room/ dining area. The kitchen features new stainless appliances, light maple cabinetry, pantry and built-in microwave. Bay window, walk-in closet and dual sink vanity make up your master suite. Guest bedroom and bath. Inside laundry with room for storage. 2 car garage. Extended covered patio gives room for enjoying the sun throughout the day. Enjoy ALL of the amenities Sun City Grand has to offer! Bring your toothbrush and clothes, just about everything else is included. Come take a look at this one before it is booked!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15913 W CLEARWATER Way have any available units?
15913 W CLEARWATER Way has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15913 W CLEARWATER Way have?
Some of 15913 W CLEARWATER Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15913 W CLEARWATER Way currently offering any rent specials?
15913 W CLEARWATER Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15913 W CLEARWATER Way pet-friendly?
No, 15913 W CLEARWATER Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15913 W CLEARWATER Way offer parking?
Yes, 15913 W CLEARWATER Way does offer parking.
Does 15913 W CLEARWATER Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15913 W CLEARWATER Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15913 W CLEARWATER Way have a pool?
No, 15913 W CLEARWATER Way does not have a pool.
Does 15913 W CLEARWATER Way have accessible units?
No, 15913 W CLEARWATER Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15913 W CLEARWATER Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15913 W CLEARWATER Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 15913 W CLEARWATER Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 15913 W CLEARWATER Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15913 W CLEARWATER Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity