All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 15912 W TARA Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
15912 W TARA Lane
Last updated January 15 2020 at 6:10 AM

15912 W TARA Lane

15912 West Tara Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15912 West Tara Lane, Surprise, AZ 85374
Mountain Vista Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
!!!SUPER CLEAN TURN KEY READY!!! This home features: Large Greatroom floor plan, spacious kitchen with island, complete interior and exterior newly painted, NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, New Ceiling fans with light fixtures, New Carpet, New TRANE A/C, Split master bedroom with walk-in closet, ceramic tile in entry, kitchen and greatroom areas, neutral colors throughout, landscaped backyard. This home is MOVE-IN READY!! Minutes from shopping and restaurants. 2.2% city taxes added to monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15912 W TARA Lane have any available units?
15912 W TARA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15912 W TARA Lane have?
Some of 15912 W TARA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15912 W TARA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15912 W TARA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15912 W TARA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15912 W TARA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15912 W TARA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15912 W TARA Lane offers parking.
Does 15912 W TARA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15912 W TARA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15912 W TARA Lane have a pool?
No, 15912 W TARA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15912 W TARA Lane have accessible units?
No, 15912 W TARA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15912 W TARA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15912 W TARA Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15912 W TARA Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15912 W TARA Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College