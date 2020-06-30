15912 W TARA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

!!!SUPER CLEAN TURN KEY READY!!! This home features: Large Greatroom floor plan, spacious kitchen with island, complete interior and exterior newly painted, NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, New Ceiling fans with light fixtures, New Carpet, New TRANE A/C, Split master bedroom with walk-in closet, ceramic tile in entry, kitchen and greatroom areas, neutral colors throughout, landscaped backyard. This home is MOVE-IN READY!! Minutes from shopping and restaurants. 2.2% city taxes added to monthly rent.