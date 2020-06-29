All apartments in Surprise
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15900 W Autumn Cir

15900 West Autumn Circle · No Longer Available
Location

15900 West Autumn Circle, Surprise, AZ 85374
Sun City Grand

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
pet friendly
tennis court
2 bedroom 2 bath home in Sun City Grand is available for immediate move in! - 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Sun City Grand is available for immediate move in! Home features ceiling fans through out, built in entertainment center, double sinks and a walk in shower in the master bath, and a water softener. It comes with all appliances including washer and dryer. The back yard is beautifully landscaped, has a barbeque and is walled in. This community has community pools, fitness centers, golf, tennis courts, restaurants, and shopping. It is on a corner lot and is located close to highway access. This is an age restricted community 55+ The owner pays the HOA.

12 Month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4757741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15900 W Autumn Cir have any available units?
15900 W Autumn Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15900 W Autumn Cir have?
Some of 15900 W Autumn Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15900 W Autumn Cir currently offering any rent specials?
15900 W Autumn Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15900 W Autumn Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 15900 W Autumn Cir is pet friendly.
Does 15900 W Autumn Cir offer parking?
No, 15900 W Autumn Cir does not offer parking.
Does 15900 W Autumn Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15900 W Autumn Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15900 W Autumn Cir have a pool?
Yes, 15900 W Autumn Cir has a pool.
Does 15900 W Autumn Cir have accessible units?
No, 15900 W Autumn Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 15900 W Autumn Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 15900 W Autumn Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15900 W Autumn Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 15900 W Autumn Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
