15900 W Autumn Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly gym pool ceiling fan tennis court

2 bedroom 2 bath home in Sun City Grand is available for immediate move in! - 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Sun City Grand is available for immediate move in! Home features ceiling fans through out, built in entertainment center, double sinks and a walk in shower in the master bath, and a water softener. It comes with all appliances including washer and dryer. The back yard is beautifully landscaped, has a barbeque and is walled in. This community has community pools, fitness centers, golf, tennis courts, restaurants, and shopping. It is on a corner lot and is located close to highway access. This is an age restricted community 55+ The owner pays the HOA.



12 Month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



