Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

You've found the one! Recently renovated by Invitation Homes, this house will make the perfect home! Inside, you'll find a charming, spacious floor plan with fresh paint, modern lighting, and an updated kitchen. The vinyl plank flooring found in the living room is home is durable, waterproof, and low-maintenance.