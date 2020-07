Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Charming 1 story 3 bed 2 bath in surprise available for immediate move in! Total Move in costs based on the 1st of the month are $1493.39 which includes 1st month's rent, tax, and admin fee. Plus DEPOSITS AS LOW AS $350 O.A.C. along with a 1 time $200.00 HOA admin/registration fee. Rent is prorated after the 1st Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included***NO HOUSING VOUCHERS OR CATS******WE NOW OFFER RENT TO OWN PROPERTIES!!!