15832 West Calavar Road
Last updated December 3 2019 at 6:26 PM

15832 West Calavar Road

15832 West Calavar Road · No Longer Available
15832 West Calavar Road, Surprise, AZ 85379

pet friendly
pool
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).
Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.2% monthly city tax. NOTE: Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee.
Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 15832 West Calavar Road have any available units?
15832 West Calavar Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 15832 West Calavar Road currently offering any rent specials?
15832 West Calavar Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15832 West Calavar Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 15832 West Calavar Road is pet friendly.
Does 15832 West Calavar Road offer parking?
No, 15832 West Calavar Road does not offer parking.
Does 15832 West Calavar Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15832 West Calavar Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15832 West Calavar Road have a pool?
Yes, 15832 West Calavar Road has a pool.
Does 15832 West Calavar Road have accessible units?
No, 15832 West Calavar Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15832 West Calavar Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 15832 West Calavar Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15832 West Calavar Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 15832 West Calavar Road does not have units with air conditioning.

