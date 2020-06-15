All apartments in Surprise
15689 W AZALEA Lane
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:13 PM

15689 W AZALEA Lane

15689 West Azalea Lane · (623) 584-5384 ext. 6236703198
Location

15689 West Azalea Lane, Surprise, AZ 85374
Sun City Grand

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1278 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
Leased Nov 2020 thru Feb 2021 FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL Top Quality-the kind you'll rent again and again. Sought after location Gleaming laminate floors. Plantation shutters. Tasteful comfortable furniture. Newly carpeted BR's. King, Queen beds and TV's in both BR's. Great kitchen with Corian counters, top-of-the-line stainless appliances. Pavers on walk, expanded patio and sitting area. Gas BBQ grill. Gas fire pit. Resort style umbrella. Generous amount of patio furniture. Yard is fully fenced. Laundry has Maytag Neptune W&D. Owner requests minimum 4 month lease during Spring Hi-Season. 2 months during all other months. Please no pets, no smokers. Leased Nov 20-Feb 2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15689 W AZALEA Lane have any available units?
15689 W AZALEA Lane has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15689 W AZALEA Lane have?
Some of 15689 W AZALEA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15689 W AZALEA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15689 W AZALEA Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15689 W AZALEA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15689 W AZALEA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15689 W AZALEA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15689 W AZALEA Lane does offer parking.
Does 15689 W AZALEA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15689 W AZALEA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15689 W AZALEA Lane have a pool?
No, 15689 W AZALEA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15689 W AZALEA Lane have accessible units?
No, 15689 W AZALEA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15689 W AZALEA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15689 W AZALEA Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15689 W AZALEA Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15689 W AZALEA Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
