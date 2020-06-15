15689 W AZALEA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill

Leased Nov 2020 thru Feb 2021 FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL Top Quality-the kind you'll rent again and again. Sought after location Gleaming laminate floors. Plantation shutters. Tasteful comfortable furniture. Newly carpeted BR's. King, Queen beds and TV's in both BR's. Great kitchen with Corian counters, top-of-the-line stainless appliances. Pavers on walk, expanded patio and sitting area. Gas BBQ grill. Gas fire pit. Resort style umbrella. Generous amount of patio furniture. Yard is fully fenced. Laundry has Maytag Neptune W&D. Owner requests minimum 4 month lease during Spring Hi-Season. 2 months during all other months. Please no pets, no smokers. Leased Nov 20-Feb 2021.