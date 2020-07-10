All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 15676 W MAUI Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
15676 W MAUI Lane
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:52 PM

15676 W MAUI Lane

15676 West Maui Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15676 West Maui Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Greenway Park at Surprise

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom + Den corner lot located in desirable Greenway Parc Subdivision. Features an open kitchen with granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space & huge walk-in pantry! All Kitchen Appliances are included. Great Room next to Den/Office. Big Master Bedroom with walk-in closet. All bathrooms have matching granite counter tops. Easy to maintain landscaping on a corner lot! (Tenant to pay a non-refundable Admin Fee of $200.00. $20 screening charge for the first pet, and $15 charge for each additional pet. No screening fee for assistance animals)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15676 W MAUI Lane have any available units?
15676 W MAUI Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15676 W MAUI Lane have?
Some of 15676 W MAUI Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15676 W MAUI Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15676 W MAUI Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15676 W MAUI Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15676 W MAUI Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15676 W MAUI Lane offer parking?
No, 15676 W MAUI Lane does not offer parking.
Does 15676 W MAUI Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15676 W MAUI Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15676 W MAUI Lane have a pool?
No, 15676 W MAUI Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15676 W MAUI Lane have accessible units?
No, 15676 W MAUI Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15676 W MAUI Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15676 W MAUI Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15676 W MAUI Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15676 W MAUI Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with PoolSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College