15606 W MARCONI Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lifestyle is Included with this Family Home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, + Loft/Bonus/Game-room in prestigious Mountain Vista Ranch neighborhood. Interior features include Stainless Appliances, Kitchen Refrigerator, Cooktop Stove, open to the Family Room. Master suite has Separate Tub/Shower, & Large walk-in Master Closet. Blinds throughout. N/S Backyard upgrades include extended patio, Fire-pit, Fenced Sparkling Swimming Pool, Grassy play yard, and Garage Cabinets. HOA Park just west of the home. Close to Schools, Parks, Shopping, and Freeways Move in ready. Location, Location, Location.