Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
15606 W MARCONI Avenue
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

15606 W MARCONI Avenue

15606 West Marconi Avenue · No Longer Available
Surprise
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pools
Apartments with Parking
Location

15606 West Marconi Avenue, Surprise, AZ 85374
Mountain Vista Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lifestyle is Included with this Family Home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, + Loft/Bonus/Game-room in prestigious Mountain Vista Ranch neighborhood. Interior features include Stainless Appliances, Kitchen Refrigerator, Cooktop Stove, open to the Family Room. Master suite has Separate Tub/Shower, & Large walk-in Master Closet. Blinds throughout. N/S Backyard upgrades include extended patio, Fire-pit, Fenced Sparkling Swimming Pool, Grassy play yard, and Garage Cabinets. HOA Park just west of the home. Close to Schools, Parks, Shopping, and Freeways Move in ready. Location, Location, Location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15606 W MARCONI Avenue have any available units?
15606 W MARCONI Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15606 W MARCONI Avenue have?
Some of 15606 W MARCONI Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15606 W MARCONI Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15606 W MARCONI Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15606 W MARCONI Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15606 W MARCONI Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15606 W MARCONI Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15606 W MARCONI Avenue offers parking.
Does 15606 W MARCONI Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15606 W MARCONI Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15606 W MARCONI Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 15606 W MARCONI Avenue has a pool.
Does 15606 W MARCONI Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15606 W MARCONI Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15606 W MARCONI Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15606 W MARCONI Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 15606 W MARCONI Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15606 W MARCONI Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
