Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

This home has been beautifully updated to blend with the updated Tuscan Santa fe feel of this Surprise community. 3 bedrooms ,plus den 2 bath home features gorgeous wood floors throughout the home. Tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Pre-wired for surround sound throughout. Open kitchen with upgraded stainless-steel appliances and new counter tops. The backyard is stunning with mature palm trees, BBQ pit and 6ft deep pool. A must see!!!