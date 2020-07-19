All apartments in Surprise
15562 W Gelding Drive
15562 W Gelding Drive

15562 West Gelding Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15562 West Gelding Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Greenway Park at Surprise

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 4 bdrm/2.5bath with office and loft! This spacious home features formal living and dining rooms; large family room w/ views of backyard area adjacent to large eat-in kitchen with range/oven, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher plus walk in pantry. Lots of cabinets for storage, center island w/breakfast bar, granite countertops, and tile flooring. Separate office and half-bath downstairs, four nice sized bedrooms upstairs, including master suite with a closet to die for! Loft upstairs is perfect for play room! Sparking pool in back yard comes complete with built-in BBQ. Built in cabinets in garage for extra storage. Located in Greenway Parc....It's all here! Come see before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15562 W Gelding Drive have any available units?
15562 W Gelding Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15562 W Gelding Drive have?
Some of 15562 W Gelding Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15562 W Gelding Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15562 W Gelding Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15562 W Gelding Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15562 W Gelding Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15562 W Gelding Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15562 W Gelding Drive offers parking.
Does 15562 W Gelding Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15562 W Gelding Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15562 W Gelding Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15562 W Gelding Drive has a pool.
Does 15562 W Gelding Drive have accessible units?
No, 15562 W Gelding Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15562 W Gelding Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15562 W Gelding Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15562 W Gelding Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15562 W Gelding Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
