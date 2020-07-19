15562 W Gelding Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 4 bdrm/2.5bath with office and loft! This spacious home features formal living and dining rooms; large family room w/ views of backyard area adjacent to large eat-in kitchen with range/oven, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher plus walk in pantry. Lots of cabinets for storage, center island w/breakfast bar, granite countertops, and tile flooring. Separate office and half-bath downstairs, four nice sized bedrooms upstairs, including master suite with a closet to die for! Loft upstairs is perfect for play room! Sparking pool in back yard comes complete with built-in BBQ. Built in cabinets in garage for extra storage. Located in Greenway Parc....It's all here! Come see before it's gone!