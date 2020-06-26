Amenities

15482 W Sierra St Available 05/01/20 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a salt water pool in Rancho Gabriela is available for move in on May 1st - 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a salt water pool in Rancho Gabriela is available for move in on May 1st This beautiful home comes with landscaping and full weekly pool service included in the rent. Home has been completely redone and features crown molding, 18 in tile, mosaic inlays, granite counter tops through out, tile back splash in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans through out, new washer and dryer, kitchen island, sun screens, a water filtration system through out, and epoxy garage floors. In addition the pool is gated and backyard has a side yard, fire pit, and multiple covered patios. There is also a sink in the garage. Property is located near parks, schools, restaurants, shopping and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. Home is occupied but can be shown on short notice. To schedule a viewing call Lanie at 602-410-5085. Home will be UNFURNISHED!



(RLNE4888203)