Surprise, AZ
15482 W Sierra St
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

15482 W Sierra St

15482 West Sierra Street · No Longer Available
Location

15482 West Sierra Street, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
15482 W Sierra St Available 05/01/20 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a salt water pool in Rancho Gabriela is available for move in on May 1st - 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a salt water pool in Rancho Gabriela is available for move in on May 1st This beautiful home comes with landscaping and full weekly pool service included in the rent. Home has been completely redone and features crown molding, 18 in tile, mosaic inlays, granite counter tops through out, tile back splash in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans through out, new washer and dryer, kitchen island, sun screens, a water filtration system through out, and epoxy garage floors. In addition the pool is gated and backyard has a side yard, fire pit, and multiple covered patios. There is also a sink in the garage. Property is located near parks, schools, restaurants, shopping and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. Home is occupied but can be shown on short notice. To schedule a viewing call Lanie at 602-410-5085. Home will be UNFURNISHED!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4888203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15482 W Sierra St have any available units?
15482 W Sierra St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15482 W Sierra St have?
Some of 15482 W Sierra St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15482 W Sierra St currently offering any rent specials?
15482 W Sierra St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15482 W Sierra St pet-friendly?
No, 15482 W Sierra St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15482 W Sierra St offer parking?
Yes, 15482 W Sierra St offers parking.
Does 15482 W Sierra St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15482 W Sierra St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15482 W Sierra St have a pool?
Yes, 15482 W Sierra St has a pool.
Does 15482 W Sierra St have accessible units?
No, 15482 W Sierra St does not have accessible units.
Does 15482 W Sierra St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15482 W Sierra St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15482 W Sierra St have units with air conditioning?
No, 15482 W Sierra St does not have units with air conditioning.
