Last updated October 30 2019 at 5:30 AM

15447 W Evans Drive

15447 West Evans Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15447 West Evans Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Countryside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Gorgeous home in great Surprise neighborhood. Beautiful kitchen that opens to the living room. Built in entertainment center and tile throughout downstairs. Fresh paint and new carpet. Garden tub in master bath and walk in closet in master bedroom. Large backyard great for entertaining! *PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15447 W Evans Drive have any available units?
15447 W Evans Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15447 W Evans Drive have?
Some of 15447 W Evans Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15447 W Evans Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15447 W Evans Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15447 W Evans Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15447 W Evans Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15447 W Evans Drive offer parking?
No, 15447 W Evans Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15447 W Evans Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15447 W Evans Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15447 W Evans Drive have a pool?
No, 15447 W Evans Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15447 W Evans Drive have accessible units?
No, 15447 W Evans Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15447 W Evans Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15447 W Evans Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15447 W Evans Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15447 W Evans Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
