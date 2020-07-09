15433 N 172ND Lane

Amenities
Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Surprise Arizona. Located in Surprise Farms this home includes all kitchen appliances including refrigerator. The kitchen offers a large island which overlooks the great room. A dining nook looks out over the fully landscaped rear yard. The split bedroom floorplan includes large master suite with walk in closet! Ceiling Fans are installed in each room. The oversized laundry room off the kitchen gives ample room for your washer, dryer and extra storage. This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Surprise Farms is ready for move in.