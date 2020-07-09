All apartments in Surprise
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

15433 N 172ND Lane

15433 North 172nd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15433 North 172nd Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Surprise Arizona. Located in Surprise Farms this home includes all kitchen appliances including refrigerator. The kitchen offers a large island which overlooks the great room. A dining nook looks out over the fully landscaped rear yard. The split bedroom floorplan includes large master suite with walk in closet! Ceiling Fans are installed in each room. The oversized laundry room off the kitchen gives ample room for your washer, dryer and extra storage. This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Surprise Farms is ready for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15433 N 172ND Lane have any available units?
15433 N 172ND Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15433 N 172ND Lane have?
Some of 15433 N 172ND Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15433 N 172ND Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15433 N 172ND Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15433 N 172ND Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15433 N 172ND Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15433 N 172ND Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15433 N 172ND Lane offers parking.
Does 15433 N 172ND Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15433 N 172ND Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15433 N 172ND Lane have a pool?
No, 15433 N 172ND Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15433 N 172ND Lane have accessible units?
No, 15433 N 172ND Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15433 N 172ND Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15433 N 172ND Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15433 N 172ND Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15433 N 172ND Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

