15328 W Hearn Rd

Amenities
**ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED!!** **BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL SIDE-BY SIDE FRIDGE, BUILT IN MICROWAVE AND BRAND NEW WASHER AND DRYER** Great 4 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom home in Surprise! Kitchen features stainless-steel refrigerator, range/oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher, breakfast bar and dining nook. Formal dining and living room. Master suite features walk in closet. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Washer and dryer are also included! Backyard features covered patio and grass backyard. Call now to view!!