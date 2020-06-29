All apartments in Surprise
Last updated January 24 2020 at 9:08 AM

15328 W Hearn Rd

15328 West Hearn Road · No Longer Available
Location

15328 West Hearn Road, Surprise, AZ 85379
Countryside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED!!** **BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL SIDE-BY SIDE FRIDGE, BUILT IN MICROWAVE AND BRAND NEW WASHER AND DRYER** Great 4 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom home in Surprise! Kitchen features stainless-steel refrigerator, range/oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher, breakfast bar and dining nook. Formal dining and living room. Master suite features walk in closet. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Washer and dryer are also included! Backyard features covered patio and grass backyard. Call now to view!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15328 W Hearn Rd have any available units?
15328 W Hearn Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15328 W Hearn Rd have?
Some of 15328 W Hearn Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15328 W Hearn Rd currently offering any rent specials?
15328 W Hearn Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15328 W Hearn Rd pet-friendly?
No, 15328 W Hearn Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15328 W Hearn Rd offer parking?
Yes, 15328 W Hearn Rd offers parking.
Does 15328 W Hearn Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15328 W Hearn Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15328 W Hearn Rd have a pool?
No, 15328 W Hearn Rd does not have a pool.
Does 15328 W Hearn Rd have accessible units?
No, 15328 W Hearn Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 15328 W Hearn Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15328 W Hearn Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 15328 W Hearn Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15328 W Hearn Rd has units with air conditioning.

