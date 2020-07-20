All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 15309 North 137th Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
15309 North 137th Lane
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

15309 North 137th Lane

15309 North 137th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

15309 North 137th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Litchfield Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,407 sf home is located in Surprise, AZ. This home features beautiful tile floors and plush carpeting, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15309 North 137th Lane have any available units?
15309 North 137th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15309 North 137th Lane have?
Some of 15309 North 137th Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15309 North 137th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15309 North 137th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15309 North 137th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15309 North 137th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15309 North 137th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15309 North 137th Lane offers parking.
Does 15309 North 137th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15309 North 137th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15309 North 137th Lane have a pool?
No, 15309 North 137th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15309 North 137th Lane have accessible units?
No, 15309 North 137th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15309 North 137th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15309 North 137th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15309 North 137th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15309 North 137th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSurprise 2 Bedroom Apartments
Surprise Apartments with PoolsSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College