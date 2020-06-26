15210 N 174th Dr

Amenities

***Available 7/6/2020*Please, Do Not Disturb Tenants*No Short-Term Leasing***

This beautiful single story Surprise home has everything you want and more including vaulted ceilings, a clean crisp color palette, nice paint, neutral carpet and tile flooring , large picture windows with natural light streaming through and wonderful architectural design. Bright and airy kitchen features white appliances, an abundance of light oak cabinets and countertops, and a breakfast bar. Spacious bedrooms boast plush carpet and picture windows. Master bedroom includes a walk in closet & relaxing spa like bath. Your private backyard oasis includes a covered patio, desert landscape and a sparkling pool with a waterfall and swim up table! POOL SERVICE INCLUDED.