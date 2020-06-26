All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 15210 N 174th Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
15210 N 174th Dr
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 AM

15210 N 174th Dr

15210 North 174th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15210 North 174th Drive, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sierra Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
***Available 7/6/2020*Please, Do Not Disturb Tenants*No Short-Term Leasing***
This beautiful single story Surprise home has everything you want and more including vaulted ceilings, a clean crisp color palette, nice paint, neutral carpet and tile flooring , large picture windows with natural light streaming through and wonderful architectural design. Bright and airy kitchen features white appliances, an abundance of light oak cabinets and countertops, and a breakfast bar. Spacious bedrooms boast plush carpet and picture windows. Master bedroom includes a walk in closet & relaxing spa like bath. Your private backyard oasis includes a covered patio, desert landscape and a sparkling pool with a waterfall and swim up table! POOL SERVICE INCLUDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15210 N 174th Dr have any available units?
15210 N 174th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15210 N 174th Dr have?
Some of 15210 N 174th Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15210 N 174th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15210 N 174th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15210 N 174th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15210 N 174th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15210 N 174th Dr offer parking?
No, 15210 N 174th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 15210 N 174th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15210 N 174th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15210 N 174th Dr have a pool?
Yes, 15210 N 174th Dr has a pool.
Does 15210 N 174th Dr have accessible units?
No, 15210 N 174th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15210 N 174th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15210 N 174th Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 15210 N 174th Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15210 N 174th Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College