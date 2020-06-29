All apartments in Surprise
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

15182 W Aster Dr

15182 West Aster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15182 West Aster Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Marley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Marley Park is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Marley Park is available for immediate move in! Home features, wood floors, 18 in tile, neutral paint, cherry cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances, ceiling fans through out, double sinks and a walk in tiled shower in the master bath. The master and master bath is on the first level. 3 more bedrooms and a guest bath are upstairs. The backyard is finished with grass and has a covered patio. This community features 2 heated community pools, clubhouse, 2 schools,15 parks and biking and walking paths and is close to restaurants and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5480120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15182 W Aster Dr have any available units?
15182 W Aster Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15182 W Aster Dr have?
Some of 15182 W Aster Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15182 W Aster Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15182 W Aster Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15182 W Aster Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15182 W Aster Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15182 W Aster Dr offer parking?
No, 15182 W Aster Dr does not offer parking.
Does 15182 W Aster Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15182 W Aster Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15182 W Aster Dr have a pool?
Yes, 15182 W Aster Dr has a pool.
Does 15182 W Aster Dr have accessible units?
No, 15182 W Aster Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15182 W Aster Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15182 W Aster Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15182 W Aster Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 15182 W Aster Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

