15182 W Aster Dr

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse pool

4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Marley Park is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Marley Park is available for immediate move in! Home features, wood floors, 18 in tile, neutral paint, cherry cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances, ceiling fans through out, double sinks and a walk in tiled shower in the master bath. The master and master bath is on the first level. 3 more bedrooms and a guest bath are upstairs. The backyard is finished with grass and has a covered patio. This community features 2 heated community pools, clubhouse, 2 schools,15 parks and biking and walking paths and is close to restaurants and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5480120)