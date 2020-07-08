All apartments in Surprise
Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:37 AM

15147 W Riviera Dr

15147 West Riviera Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15147 West Riviera Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 Bedroom home offers a large family room, eat-in kitchen area, and spacious bedrooms. Energy efficient windows and tile roof will help to keep your power bills low. Close to community park. Newly painted interior, exterior and super clean move-in ready condition. Move in by end of January for $100 off first month's rent special! Won't last long, come see this gem of a home today!

Call for showings: Ben Goman 602-301-7037
Apply online: www.northpointam.com

Application requirements:
$40/adult
Rental history check
Employment history check
Credit History check
Criminal history check
Security Deposit: $1,425.00
Documentation/Admin Fee: $200(non-refundable)
Surprise rental tax: 2.2% will be added to monthly rent

Renter's liability insurance required, $100,000 minimum or $20/mo insurance waiver
Pet policy: up to 2 pets per owner approval, no aggressive breeds. $250 per pet non-refundable fee
Listed and managed by Northpoint Asset Management
Property Manager: Ben Goman. Please call for more information or to schedule a showing
**Equal Housing Opportunity**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15147 W Riviera Dr have any available units?
15147 W Riviera Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 15147 W Riviera Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15147 W Riviera Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15147 W Riviera Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15147 W Riviera Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15147 W Riviera Dr offer parking?
No, 15147 W Riviera Dr does not offer parking.
Does 15147 W Riviera Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15147 W Riviera Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15147 W Riviera Dr have a pool?
No, 15147 W Riviera Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15147 W Riviera Dr have accessible units?
No, 15147 W Riviera Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15147 W Riviera Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15147 W Riviera Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15147 W Riviera Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 15147 W Riviera Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

