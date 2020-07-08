15147 W Riviera Dr

Amenities

This 4 Bedroom home offers a large family room, eat-in kitchen area, and spacious bedrooms. Energy efficient windows and tile roof will help to keep your power bills low. Close to community park. Newly painted interior, exterior and super clean move-in ready condition. Move in by end of January for $100 off first month's rent special! Won't last long, come see this gem of a home today!



Call for showings: Ben Goman 602-301-7037

Apply online: www.northpointam.com



Application requirements:

$40/adult

Rental history check

Employment history check

Credit History check

Criminal history check

Security Deposit: $1,425.00

Documentation/Admin Fee: $200(non-refundable)

Surprise rental tax: 2.2% will be added to monthly rent



Renter's liability insurance required, $100,000 minimum or $20/mo insurance waiver

Pet policy: up to 2 pets per owner approval, no aggressive breeds. $250 per pet non-refundable fee

Listed and managed by Northpoint Asset Management

Property Manager: Ben Goman. Please call for more information or to schedule a showing

**Equal Housing Opportunity**