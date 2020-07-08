15147 W Riviera Dr

Amenities
This 4 Bedroom home offers a large family room, eat-in kitchen area, and spacious bedrooms. Energy efficient windows and tile roof will help to keep your power bills low. Close to community park. Newly painted interior, exterior and super clean move-in ready condition. Move in by end of January for $100 off first month's rent special! Won't last long, come see this gem of a home today!
Call for showings: Ben Goman 602-301-7037
Apply online: www.northpointam.com
Application requirements:
$40/adult
Rental history check
Employment history check
Credit History check
Criminal history check
Security Deposit: $1,425.00
Documentation/Admin Fee: $200(non-refundable)
Surprise rental tax: 2.2% will be added to monthly rent
Renter's liability insurance required, $100,000 minimum or $20/mo insurance waiver
Pet policy: up to 2 pets per owner approval, no aggressive breeds. $250 per pet non-refundable fee
Listed and managed by Northpoint Asset Management
Property Manager: Ben Goman. Please call for more information or to schedule a showing
