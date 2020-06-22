15134 W CORRINE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking pool bbq/grill garage

Stunning 5 Bed. 3.5 Bath + Den & Loft. OWNER SOLAR SYSTEM & LANDSCAPE SERVICE INCLUDED! 3 Car Tandem Garage. Casita next to cozy sitting area in front w/ separate entrance. Open floorplan boasts 3,505 Sq. Ft! Beautiful custom tile work in all the right places. Open Den w/ built-in's. Formal Dining. You'll love you huge granite kitchen island and plenty of storage space, butler's pantry/coffee bar w/ a walk-in pantry. Plantation shutters throughout. Upstairs is your spacious Master Bed & Bath w/ his/her sinks & closets. Separate shower/tub. Loft upstairs next to guest bedroom with full bath, and jack-and-jill bathrooms for additional bedrooms. The backyard is an entertainers dream w/ a pebble-tech POOL and SERVICE INCLUDED! Swim-up bar with built-in BBQ over pergola. This and MUCH more!