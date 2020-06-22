All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 15134 W CORRINE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
15134 W CORRINE Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15134 W CORRINE Drive

15134 West Corrine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Marley Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15134 West Corrine Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Marley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning 5 Bed. 3.5 Bath + Den & Loft. OWNER SOLAR SYSTEM & LANDSCAPE SERVICE INCLUDED! 3 Car Tandem Garage. Casita next to cozy sitting area in front w/ separate entrance. Open floorplan boasts 3,505 Sq. Ft! Beautiful custom tile work in all the right places. Open Den w/ built-in's. Formal Dining. You'll love you huge granite kitchen island and plenty of storage space, butler's pantry/coffee bar w/ a walk-in pantry. Plantation shutters throughout. Upstairs is your spacious Master Bed & Bath w/ his/her sinks & closets. Separate shower/tub. Loft upstairs next to guest bedroom with full bath, and jack-and-jill bathrooms for additional bedrooms. The backyard is an entertainers dream w/ a pebble-tech POOL and SERVICE INCLUDED! Swim-up bar with built-in BBQ over pergola. This and MUCH more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15134 W CORRINE Drive have any available units?
15134 W CORRINE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15134 W CORRINE Drive have?
Some of 15134 W CORRINE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15134 W CORRINE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15134 W CORRINE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15134 W CORRINE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15134 W CORRINE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15134 W CORRINE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15134 W CORRINE Drive does offer parking.
Does 15134 W CORRINE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15134 W CORRINE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15134 W CORRINE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15134 W CORRINE Drive has a pool.
Does 15134 W CORRINE Drive have accessible units?
No, 15134 W CORRINE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15134 W CORRINE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15134 W CORRINE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15134 W CORRINE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15134 W CORRINE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College