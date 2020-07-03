All apartments in Surprise
Last updated April 20 2020 at 7:47 AM

15128 W WINDROSE Drive

15128 West Windrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15128 West Windrose Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Marley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
GORGEOUS SINGLE LEVEL HOME THAT IS TURN KEY READY. THIS IS AVAILABLE FOR 1500 UNFURNISHED OR 1750 FULLY FURNISHED. OPEN FLOORPLAN, 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS AND A BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN. BACKYARD FULLY LANDSCAPED AND READY FOR MOVE IN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15128 W WINDROSE Drive have any available units?
15128 W WINDROSE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15128 W WINDROSE Drive have?
Some of 15128 W WINDROSE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15128 W WINDROSE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15128 W WINDROSE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15128 W WINDROSE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15128 W WINDROSE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15128 W WINDROSE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15128 W WINDROSE Drive offers parking.
Does 15128 W WINDROSE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15128 W WINDROSE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15128 W WINDROSE Drive have a pool?
No, 15128 W WINDROSE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15128 W WINDROSE Drive have accessible units?
No, 15128 W WINDROSE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15128 W WINDROSE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15128 W WINDROSE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15128 W WINDROSE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15128 W WINDROSE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

